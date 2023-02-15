Paul Heyman shares moments from emotional promo with Cody Rhodes

Paul Heyman has reflected on his emotional promo with Cody Rhodes on RAW last week by sharing photos from the segment on social media.

The American Nightmare won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match and is slated to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Last week on the red brand, the Special Counsel to the Tribal Chief confronted him. They went back and forth on the mic in an entertaining in-ring segment.

Paul Heyman sent out a photo on Twitter of three still images from his promo with Cody Rhodes, from how it began to how it ended.

"How it Started ... How it Went ... How it Ended," he wrote.

Cody Rhodes discussed his in-ring segment with Paul Heyman

During the promo, The American Nightmare mentioned how Heyman helped his family when they went broke and how he gave Dusty Rhodes his confidence back after hiring him in ECW.

Speaking to Peter Rosenberg of HOT 97, Cody Rhodes praised Paul Heyman and said he wanted the latter to hear about how he helped his legendary father.

"He’s amazing… One of the things about the interview, I’m glad people — and it was one of those where I didn’t really look at it as an interview and I see all of the discussion. How can you not? But, all I really wanted was whether it’d be on-screen or behind-the-scenes, whatever, all I really wanted was for him to hear the version from me because that was very sincere and that changes a kid at that impressionable age where you’re counting your, okay, this person’s an ally, this person’s an enemy, whatever, you know? I’m gonna get this guy, I’m gonna take care of this guy," said Rhodes. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Cody Rhodes could end up facing Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39 if the latter manages to dethrone Roman Reigns for the coveted Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber.

