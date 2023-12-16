Paul Heyman shares one-word message ahead of Roman Reigns' WWE SmackDown return 

The absent Undisputed WWE Universal Champion of Friday nights Roman Reigns is booked for the December 15 episode of SmackDown. As of this writing, it will be his final appearance in 2023.

Last week, Randy Orton and LA Knight defeated Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match. The Viper has also disclosed his intentions of bring down The Bloodline ever since his return late last month.

Ahead of the show, The Wiseman Paul Heyman shared a picture on Instagram to promote the return of Roman Reigns. There is also the potential of Jimmy Uso facing consequences as he, especially, came out on the losing end against Randy Orton and The Megastar of WWE.

Check out Paul Heyman's Instagram story below:

"Tonight!!!"

Paul Heyman reacts to Roman Reigns

It's going to be an interesting edition of the blue brand as some top stars are contending for Roman's championship, and it is unclear for now who will be getting that spot. The Tribal Chief's next title defense is likely at the Royal Rumble 2024.

Randy Orton and Roman Reigns will meet for the first time in 19 months on WWE TV

There is an air of freshness to the potential next feud for The Tribal Chief in WWE. Randy Orton and Roman Reigns have only faced each other once on premium live event, all the way back at SummerSlam 2014.

The two have been kept largely apart from one another, making their inevitable clash fairly new. The Viper is one of the few names in the company who has a real shot at dethroning Reigns. With the right dosage of drama incorporated thanks to what transpired prior to Orton's real-life injury in May 2022, their title contest has the makings of an instant classic.

