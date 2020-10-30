Paul Heyman shares rare photo of The Undertaker from WCW

Paul Heyman recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture featuring The Undertaker and himself. Fans might be aware that Paul Heyman used to manage Mark Calaway back in WCW before the latter was yet to make his way to WWE.

Heyman dubbed The Undertaker the greatest of all time. He further stated that the picture was taken in 1990, which means that The Undertaker made his WWE debut a few months after this picture was clicked. Check out the post below:

The Undertaker's WCW run was a forgettable one

Mark Calaway was just another big guy in WCW, and his career was getting nowhere. Once he made his WWE debut as The Undertaker, things took a turn for the better and he went on to become one of the greatest Superstars in the history of the business.

The Undertaker will be completing 30 years in WWE at the 2020 Survivor Series event, and fans are hoping that the company is planning something big for The Deadman at the PPV. As the event is almost on the horizon, there wouldn't have been a better time than now for Heyman to share this rare image of The Phenom.