Paul Heyman shares Roman Reigns’ Crown Jewel update

Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel on November 4th. The Counsel for the leader of The Bloodline shared the announcement earlier today.

LA Knight started getting involved with The Bloodline following their assault on John Cena. The two teamed up to beat Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at Fastlane. Knight also went face-to-face with Roman Reigns on SmackDown. At Crown Jewel, The Tribal Chief will go one-on-one with The Megastar.

Paul Heyman took to Instagram Stories to share this update. The Wise Man for The Tribal Chief shared WWE's Official announcement of the much-anticipated match. Heyman would be in the defending champion's corner during the bout at the Premium Live Event:

"BREAKING: As first reported by @latimes, @romanreigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against @RealLAKnight at #WWECrownJewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia!🔥," WWE wrote.

WWE Fans have been waiting to see LA Knight in the main event picture for a long time. Fans have been clamoring for The Megastar to win the title. It will be interesting to see how LA Knight fares in his match against The Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns' message to 2024 WWE Royal Rumble winner

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is confident about continuing his title reign in 2024. He left a message to the potential winner of the Royal Rumble Match three months before the Premium Live Event.

The Tribal Chief took to his Twitter account, stating that whoever wins the Rumble would get a trip to the Island of Relevancy, as they'd get a chance to be involved in the WrestleMania main event. Reigns has headlined the grandest stage on seven different occasions:

"Win the Rumble and get a round trip to the Island of Relevancy," he wrote.

