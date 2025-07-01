  • home icon
Paul Heyman shares shocking Roman Reigns claim

By Phillipa Marie
Published Jul 01, 2025 18:01 GMT
This is a shock (image via WWE)

Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns worked together for more than four years. In their time working together, the legendary duo dominated and reigned supreme over WWE alongside The Bloodline.

Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40, and one of the most iconic images from the event was of Heyman and Reigns hugging on the ramp. The months that followed were tough for Heyman, who was left alone whilst Reigns went on hiatus, but it seems that The Wiseman has now revealed the reasoning behind his WrestleMania betrayal.

Heyman recently claimed that it was Roman Reigns who betrayed their bond first, and then went on to give props to Bron Breakker for his attack.

Heyman went on to note that the betrayal came as a result of Reigns' lack of love for his Wiseman, which happened on the RAW that followed WrestleMania 41. This was also the last time that Reigns was seen.

Reigns' anticipated return has been speculated numerous times over the past few weeks. However, it now seems the road to SummerSlam will be where Reigns finally resurfaces, and perhaps he could be looking to get some revenge on Breakker.

Will Paul Heyman ever reunite with Roman Reigns?

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman were a formidable team, and it seems that the duo still has a lot of fans. Meanwhile, the union between Seth Rollins and Heyman has been called out by fans for their lack of chemistry. It seems that there is a much bigger plan for Rollins down the road.

The Money in the Bank contract could be just the beginning for the team that has already established itself as one of the strongest forces on RAW. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker are a physically strong tag team and could go after the tag titles in the future if they decide to as well.

Rollins also has his sights on a World Championship, and Paul Heyman could be instrumental in making that come to fruition.

Edited by Brandon Nell
