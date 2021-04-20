Paul Heyman has huge praise and sound advice for a current WWE champion

Paul Heyman is a man who has seen it all and done it all in the pro-wrestling business. As such, fans should treat any advice and praise he has to offer with the highest regard. Heyman recently dished out some sound advice and recognition to a current WWE champion.

Appearing on WWE's Talking Smack, Paul Heyman had a pleasant exchange with current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

The special counsel to the Universal Champion Roman Reigns spoke to the EST about the "target" she now has on her back. He advised Belair to be wary of the women around her.

Paul Heyman made it clear that Belair's title reign could be for a short time or for a long time. He finally commented on what an "honor" it was to sit next to a champion of her caliber.

"You're the EST. Understand what you're up against. Defy the odds. Meet your own expectations. Have a better tomorrow than you did today, and have a better two days from now than you do tomorrow, and when you come back here come back every bit more the legend you are destined to be. A position and a monicker that is so far beyond any other rookie I have seen in WWE, you have earned.It's an honor to sit next to a champion like you."

Bianca Belair has a tough road ahead of her as the SmackDown Women's Champion. She would do well to heed the words and revel in the praise that Paul Heyman has to offer.

Could Bianca Belair enlist Paul Heyman as her special counsel?

Paul Heyman's advice to Bianca Belair is certainly well-thought-of, but perhaps the EST could employ him soon. It is common knowledge that Heyman is a fan of Belair, and she has admitted to being open to taking a seat at Roman Reigns' table.

Fans may get to see Paul Heyman play the role of a special counsel to the EST as well.

"My whole career, when opportunities are presented to me I take them and make the best of them!"



We know @HeymanHustle is a big fan of @BiancaBelairWWE, and we asked how she would react if @WWERomanReigns offered her a seat at the table 👀



Very interesting 😏#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/kyRnIWZjE1 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 3, 2021

Would you like to see Paul Heyman represent the SmackDown Women's Champion? Let us know what you think down below.