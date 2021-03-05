Paul Heyman shares throwback photo with Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman just shared a throwback picture from the road to WrestleMania 31, and it features himself, Brock Lesnar, and Roman Reigns in a tense sit-down interview.

Paul Heyman is currently managing Reigns, but the WWE landscape was -quite different six years ago. Heyman and Reigns being on opposite sides, as the renowned manager stood in Lesnar's corner at the time."The Beast Incarnate" and Reigns were engaged in a heated feud that led to a buzzworthy match at WrestleMania 31. Heyman shared the picture in question on his Twitter page.

#TBT

2015

THE ROAD TO @WRESTLEMANIA TAKES MANY TURNS ...

THE ROAD TO @WRESTLEMANIA TAKES MANY TURNS ...

... but if u couldn't tell from DAY ONE the mutual respect/ admiration @WWERomanReigns and I have for each other, u weren't paying attention ... and we're headed 2 yet another main event of (dramatic pause) WRESTLEMANIA!

The photo was taken during an interview featuring the three men. In his Twittter post, Heyma stated that he and Reigns respected each other at the time, even when they were rivals. back then, when they were rivals.

Throughout Lesnar's rivaly with Reigns, The Big Dog often came out on the losing side of the matter. But he finally defeated The Beast Incarnate at WWE SummerSlam 2018 in the culmination of their feud.

Paul Heyman aligned with Roman Reigns soon after SummerSlam 2020

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman on WWE SmackDown

At SummerSlam 2020, WWE finally gave the fans what they had been clamoring for a long time — a Roman Reigns heel turn. Just days after his shocking return, Reigns officially joined forces with Paul Heyman. Together, the duo has ruled SmackDown for several months, and Reigns sits on the throne as the Universal Champion.

Some fans wonder whether Lesnar will return to WWE and potentially feud with Reigns. At the moment, Lesnar is a free agent, but Heyman hinted that the former champion could come back for the right match.

"It depends on if there's a worthy challenger and enough box office appeal. Right now, he's very happy being a farmer and a magnificent father to his children. However, if there's something that WWE can offer that intrigues, motivates, or inspires Lesnar, and if the money is right and the business is solid, I'm sure he would be willing to do it."

The biggest box office attraction in #SportsEntertainment. THEE #MainEvent of #WrestleMania. #TribalChief. #BigDog. The End All Be All.



History unfolds in front of your very eyes every single moment @WWERomanReigns and I are on screen together.



History unfolds in front of your very eyes every single moment @WWERomanReigns and I are on screen together.

Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns have tons of history together, and that bond makes their pairing all the more intriguing. Six years after their first storyline at WrestleMania 32, Heyman and Reigns are featured attractions on the road to The Showcase of the Immortals. This time though, they are allies, and Reigns is determined to put down WWE Hall of Famer Edge at The Show of Shows.