"Paul Heyman has slapped the entire Samoan Dynasty in the face!"- Roman Reigns' cousin L.A. Smooth (Exclusive)

I have personally known Paul Heyman since 1979. Heyman hustled his way into the photography pool in the WWF through various methods. They were all very smart.

For example, if Paul Heyman took a snapshot photo of a wrestler or manager outside an arena, he would have a copy for them the next time they were coming to a building near him. That ingratiated them to him, and at times they let him come into Madison Square Garden, the Westchester County Center, and other venues.

The next logical piece was him asking if the wrestler could talk to Vince McMahon about letting him take photos at ringside. A combination of managers, The Grand Wizard, Fred Blassie, and Lou Albano, liked this curly-haired, very enterprising young man and told Vince that Paul would give copies of any photos he needed. Sold. He was in.

At most of the big shows at Madison Square Garden, Heyman would stand by the ring near me and fellow photographers, George Napolitano and Frank Amato. He was very personable and quite pleasant until a shot would come along he wanted, and then we became victims of his razor-sharp elbows.

We did warn him a few times, but in my case his charming smile made me not able to stay angry at him for too long.

I saw him bond with many wrestlers throughout the years, especially the group I mentioned earlier, Albano, Wizard, and Blassie.

However, in later years, the closest relationships he had with anyone in the business were with Afa and Sika Anoa'i, the Wild Samoans.

"Paul is part of our family," Sika, the father of Roman Reigns, once told me. "He comes to our homes. We invite him to dinners, he stays at our homes, he is part of our family."

It is so very clear that Paul Heyman is someone the Anoa'i family made one of their own. He was trusted. He could do no wrong in their eyes.

They never realized that Paul is all about Paul and he does what he wants to do no matter who he might hurt along the way.

Paul Heyman has perpetrated an unbelievable wrongdoing against the Anoa'i family. He blatantly turned his back and dissed Roman Reigns to become the advocate for Brock Lesnar once again. The entire "Bloodline" is shocked at his actions.

Lloyd Anoa'i and I have been friends for over 20 years. He is the son of Afa. He is also the current Heavyweight Champion at Qatar Pro Wrestling and has held dozens of titles across the globe.

He and I chat regularly and talk about everything wrestling. Recently I asked him how much this situation with Paul Heyman has affected him as a member of the Anoa'i family. Here is, unedited, what he told me:

"There are a lot of things I can say about Paul Heyman. He first became introduced into our family when he was just a young photographer. My father and Roman's father and the family really liked this kid. He was close with the family forever and when he became Roman's advocate we all were very happy. He made us proud. He was standing with Roman, the "Head of the Table". It was good to see this happen.

"Now Paul has done something unforgivable in my eyes. He's turned his back on Roman and the Usos. By doing this he (Paul Heyman) has slapped the entire Samoan Dynasty in the face! He now has to deal with being out of the family. This will haunt him for the rest of his life unless he changes course somehow and does right by Roman. If not he will learn what it is like to be an enemy of the Samoan Dynasty. He will pay a heavy price.

"I recall the good times with Paul and I hope they can happen again. I worked with him in ECW. He came to our family gatherings so often."

"My final words to you Paul -- you forgot where you came from!"

"Smarten up quickly, Paul! Acknowledge us!"

