Paul Heyman snubs Roman Reigns; has a message for CM Punk and Seth Rollins

Paul Heyman recently dropped a message for CM Punk and Seth Rollins while snubbing Roman Reigns. The WWE Hall of Famer aligned with The Visionary and recruited Bron Breakker to form a scary duo ready to take over on RAW.

At WrestleMania 41, Rollins earned a massive win over Punk and Reigns in a Triple Threat Match. Heyman had his hands all over the match, betraying The Second City Saint and The Original Tribal Chief to form a partnership with Rollins.

On the post-WrestleMania episode of RAW, Punk and Reigns tried to get revenge on Rollins and Heyman. However, they were sidetracked by Bron Breakker, who joined The Visionary and The Wiseman.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Paul Heyman shared a couple of images from WrestleMania featuring CM Punk and Seth Rollins. He also dropped a message for his former best friend and current client.

"HOW THE DAY STARTED / HOW THE DAY ENDED," Heyman tweeted.

The photo on the left was Paul Heyman watching CM Punk and Living Colour lead vocalist Corey Glover during rehearsals, while the right featured The Wiseman with Seth Rollins backstage after WrestleMania 41.

CM Punk opens up about Paul Heyman's betrayal

Speaking to Deadline recently, CM Punk was asked which was more painful – getting betrayed by Paul Heyman or getting hit with a steel chair? Punk explained that it wasn't the first time Heyman stabbed him in the back, but aligning with Seth Rollins made the feeling worse.

"Heyman has betrayed me before. We’ve been friends for a very long time, and friends fight. Since he’s betrayed me before, he knows how this plays out. He knows there’s receipts coming for him, too. The betrayal and the mental pain, I think, are worse than the physical. I almost wish he would’ve done all that and stuck with Roman, because going with Seth was the real pain," Punk said.

It will be interesting to see if Punk and Roman Reigns will put their differences aside to take down Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman. The Trifecta of Terror already put Sami Zayn out of commission last Monday on RAW.

