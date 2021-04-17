Paul Heyman has a "spoiler" about Roman Reigns' WWE future

Paul Heyman has guaranteed WWE fans that Roman Reigns will headline WrestleMania 38 next year.

Reigns defeated Daniel Bryan and Edge on the second night of WrestleMania 37 to retain the WWE Universal Championship. He has now main-evented WrestleMania in five of the last seven years.

Heyman, who performs as Reigns’ on-screen special counsel, co-hosts SmackDown post-show Talking Smack with Kayla Braxton. On this week’s episode, he said Season One of Reigns’ dominance ended with his victory at WrestleMania 37. The former ECW owner also offered a “spoiler” on how Season Two will end.

“We’re gonna do everything that we can to top Season One. Because the main event, 50-something-odd weeks from right now, of next year’s WrestleMania will feature the greatest box-office attraction in WWE history. The single-most dominant sports entertainer you’ve ever seen in your life. The Reignsing, defending, undisputed, uncontroverted, WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion, then, now, and forever, including next year’s WrestleMania… Roman Reigns. And I assure you, that’s not just a prediction, that is a Tribal Chief guaranteed spoiler.”

WrestleMania 38 is due to be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on April 3, 2022. Unlike the last two WrestleManias, which took place over two nights, WrestleMania 38 is currently being advertised as a one-night event.

Roman Reigns' first SmackDown appearance after WrestleMania 37

Roman Reigns pinned Daniel Bryan and Edge at the same time

WrestleMania 37 weekend ended with Roman Reigns retaining the WWE Universal Championship. On the first night of the event, Cesaro picked up a statement-making victory over Seth Rollins.

The first episode of WWE SmackDown since WrestleMania 37 saw Cesaro face Reigns’ cousin, Jey Uso. The Swiss Superman looked on course to win the match before Rollins attacked his WrestleMania opponent, causing a disqualification.

Earlier in the show, Cesaro interrupted Roman Reigns and stared at his Universal Championship. The Tribal Chief disrespected the SmackDown Superstar by walking away as soon as he grabbed a microphone.

