Paul Heyman spotted with top star on RAW after mystery favor comments last year; Roman Reigns absent

Paul Heyman has been one of the biggest names in WWE in the last decade and has now been spotted with another star in Roman Reigns' absence. Video of the two emerged from backstage on RAW.

Heyman helped bring CM Punk back and into Roman Reigns' WarGames team for Survivor Series. At the time, it was said that Heyman owed Punk a favor. While there have been all sorts of hints since then, and Punk has talked about how Roman Reigns owes him a title shot, the exact nature of the favor remains a mystery.

On his social media, CM Punk shared a video before RAW. In it, he is spotted sitting in the Gorilla Position on the red brand with Paul Heyman. The Hall of Famer is set to make a big appearance on the show tonight, but before that, he was sitting with Punk while Reigns was nowhere to be seen.

Trending

What the two talked about remains a mystery, with everyone wondering what's happening with them.

Expand Tweet

It also remains to be seen how Reigns will react once he returns and finds that, in his absence, Paul Heyman has been hanging around with CM Punk.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback