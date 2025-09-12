Paul Heyman still mentoring ex-WWE star behind the scenes: "He still critiques all my matches" (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Parker Boudreaux recently spoke about his relationship with Paul Heyman. The star has a long history with the Hall of Famer.
Early on in his career, Boudreaux was singled out as the "Next Big Thing." Heyman saw something special in the star and touted him as a talented, athletic individual. He signed with WWE and worked a decent stint at NXT. Parker also worked with Major League Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling.
During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Boudreaux explained that it was very special to develop a bond with Paul Heyman. He noted that his association with the veteran helped him get a big push and understand the business better. The 27-year-old mentioned that he regularly speaks with Heyman and gets his input on his matches.
"Oh man, I can't ask for anything better, really. I stopped playing football pretty young, and Paul Heyman recruited me at a young age. That to me was always such a huge blessing. You know, not many people get the rub from Paul Heyman, especially at a young age like I did. For him to be not only like a mentor, somebody that brought me to the business, showed me how to really work, and become one of those elite Paul Heyman guys. It's an honor, man. It's a privilege to be having a great relationship to this day with him. I still talk to him very, very often. He still critiques all my matches. I think, to work with him in the future at some point, that would be a full circle moment. Who knows what happens in the future? With how hard I'm working right now, anything is possible."
Parker Boudreaux is hopeful of crossing paths with Heyman again. It will be interesting to see if WWE's Wiseman can help Parker's career lift off in the company in the future.
