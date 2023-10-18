Paul Heyman, Stone Cold Steve Austin and more praise WWE legend, only to be shot down by son; massive debut confirmed

Paul Heyman and Stone Cold Steve Austin praised a WWE legend, but were shot down by his own son, who announced his debut for next week.

Brian Pillman was one of the most controversial wrestlers in the 1980s and 1990s. He was known for his explosive nature, and was supposed to have a bright future in the business. Sadly, Pillman passed away tragically at the age of 35 due to a heart attack.

Last week on NXT, Brian Pillman's son, Brian Pillman Jr. did a promo where he mentioned his troubled relationship with wrestling. This week, he cut another promo vignette.

During the vignette, clips of Paul Heyman, Dusty Rhodes, and Stone Cold Steve Austin played, where they praised Pillman for his work. Steve Austin even called Pillman his best friend in the business.

However, Pillman Jr. was not impressed by their comments. He promised that he was going to make his name bigger than his father's name ever was, and revealed that his new name was Lexis King. It was also revealed that he will make his NXT debut at Halloween Havoc.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see who will Lexis King face during his in-ring debut on NXT.

What did you make of his vignette? Sound off in the comments section below.