Paul Heyman may strike secret deal with WWE star in huge SummerSlam twist, predicts wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels Paul Heyman should seek help to ensure Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed win at SummerSlam. With Seth Rollins out of action, his associates face a huge challenge at the PLE.

Breakker and Reed will team up to face Roman Reigns and Jey Uso at SummerSlam. In the weeks leading up to the PLE, the heels have decimated Roman and Jey on multiple occasions, setting up a huge matchup at the biggest event of the summer.

On a recent episode of Writing with Russo, the wrestling veteran claimed that Paul Heyman could enlist someone like Karrion Kross to help them out. Russo suggested that The Oracle could tempt Kross with the Money in the Bank briefcase. He felt this would add more dimensions to the story with Kross becoming a major figure in the stable.

"What would make it really, really interesting is we find out that Kross gets involved, Kross helps them win, but we don't exactly know why. Then we find out that Heyman made a deal with Kross, 'You help us out and your gift in return will be the Money in the Bank case.' Now you got trouble in the ranks. Now, Kross can take over as the leader of the group. There's just a lot of things you can really, really do with that." [16:24 onwards]

With tensions rising and unexpected alliances forming, it will be interesting to see if Russo's prediction about Paul Heyman comes true at SummerSlam.

