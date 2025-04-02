Paul Heyman surprised CM Punk, veteran predicts, while interacting with him on WWE SmackDown

CM Punk and Paul Heyman shared a heartfelt moment on WWE SmackDown when The Wiseman informed Punk of his WrestleMania 41 status. Dutch Mantell thinks Heyman's line to The Second City Saint was not rehearsed.

Ad

Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins signed a contract for their WrestleMania 41 match on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Before Punk inked the deal, Paul Heyman approached him and explained that the contest would headline WrestleMania 41. Hence, both of them were in tears.

On Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran speculated that Heyman might've surprised Punk with the news of the Triple Threat match headlining WrestleMania 41. Mantell felt CM Punk left WWE in 2014 because he did not get big opportunities like main eventing 'Mania. He added that Heyman might've ad-libbed the line to make the segment feel more personal.

Ad

Trending

"That made me think that it could've been a shoot. That CM Punk did not know that Paul Heyman was going to come over there and say that to him. He may have known that Paul Heyman was going to come over there and say something, but he said that, and so they gifted him the main event at WrestleMania," Mantell said. (From 40:12 to 40:39)

Ad

Ad

CM Punk revealed Paul Heyman still owes him a favor on WWE SmackDown

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins were under the same roof in London. The three superstars were accompanied to the ring by security.

Before The Second City Saint could sign the contract, Paul Heyman disclosed that CM Punk would officially become a WrestleMania headliner in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, The Straight Edge Superstar had a bombshell revelation for his opponents, especially Roman Reigns.

Ad

After signing the deal, Punk revealed Paul Heyman still owed him a favor, and a WrestleMania main event wasn't what he asked of him.

Ad

Paul Heyman owes CM Punk a favor for helping The OG Bloodline, including Roman Reigns, against Solo Sikoa's faction at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. It'll be interesting to see what's next for the three stars heading into Las Vegas.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback