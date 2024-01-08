Paul Heyman tags CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Brock Lesnar on Twitter; sends bold message

Paul Heyman addressed his latest tweet to three of his biggest clients: CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, and Roman Reigns.

Over the years, Heyman has managed some of the biggest superstars in the history of WWE. When fans talk about Heyman's greatest clients, names like Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and CM Punk are bound to come up. All three top stars did incredibly well under The Wiseman's guidance.

A tweet recently acknowledged the fact that Paul Heyman has managed Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns. Heyman noticed the tweet and couldn't help but respond to the same.

He heaped big praise on himself and then tagged all three megastars in his tweet. Heyman also said that he was Punk's BFF back in the day.

Paul Heyman wanted to work with Ronda Rousey on WWE TV

Last year, Heyman had a chat with Rick Rubin. He revealed that he was interested in working with Ronda Rousey.

Here's what Heyman told Rubin:

"One of the few names on this list was Roman Reigns. Another was Brock Lesnar obviously. Another was Ronda Rousey. Yet little by little, and relatively quickly, those three options were trimmed down to just one. Ronda Rousey was having a baby. Brock Lesnar wasn't coming back with Saudi [Arabia] being down. Kind of left Roman Reigns in there. So Vince calls me in the middle of August, and he says, 'We're gonna take you back into television.'" [H/T WrestlingInc]

The rest, as they say, is history. Roman Reigns made his big return at SummerSlam and later joined forces with Heyman on an episode of SmackDown.

The two top names are still together on WWE TV, and The Tribal Chief is the biggest name in pro wrestling today. Paul Heyman is having quite possibly the best run of his legendary career as a member of The Bloodline.

