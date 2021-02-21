Paul Heyman takes a shot at WWE RAW while hyping Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman picked a unique way to demonstrate Roman Reigns' influence in WWE and the entire business. The Universal Champion's spokesperson talked about Reigns' title defense at Elimination Chamber and said that The Tribal Chief is the most influential person backstage.

While he was hyping Roman Reigns' importance in WWE, Paul Heyman used a small window of opportunity. He talked about how none of the shows would exist without Roman Reigns. Soon, he followed that up by saying that WWE RAW shouldn't exist anyway because of its current quality. Here's what Heyman had to say about the Red brand.

"Roman Reigns will defend the title. Why? Because there is no WWE without Roman Reigns. There is no Talking Smack without Roman Reigns. There is no SmackDown without Roman Reigns. There is no RAW. There shouldn't be RAW anyway. Have you watched it lately? Forget that. There is no RAW without Roman Reigns. There is no NXT without Roman Reigns. We all exist because of Roman Reigns."

As a demonstrative example of the sway one possesses when you're with the #TribalChief @WWERomanReigns, #JeyUso @TheUsos and I took @WWE #TalkingSmack off the air several minutes early this morning.



This can be done with @EdgeRatedR's career.



AGAIN.pic.twitter.com/mqYEs08LZH — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) February 21, 2021

In case you forgot, Heyman was fired as the Executive Director of WWE RAW last year when the show faced low viewership. Paul Heyman certainly remembered that and got back at the Red brand in the most Heyman way.

He also used the episode of Talking Smack to hype Roman Reigns and his next challenger at Elimination Chamber. He concluded his argument by taking the show off the air a few minutes early in his bid to prove Reigns' influence over the network.

"Roman Reigns, the best of the best, the Head of the Table, the Tribal Chief himself will defend the Universal Championship tomorrow, at Elimination Chamber against that very Chamber's winner. A man who can display such -- politically incorrect word -- 'violence' that he not only survives but thrives inside the Chamber beats whoever is surviving and emerges as the victor."

"What happens then? Then that man gets to step into the ring for the Universal Championship, just two months before WrestleMania, against Roman Reigns. The entire complexion of WWE can change this weekend."

Who will face Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2021?

Advertisement

Roman Reigns recently had an extended feud with Kevin Owens, and he attacked Edge on SmackDown this week to make a strong statement. At the upcoming pay-per-view, six SmackDown Superstars, Kevin Owens, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, King Corbin, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn, will compete in the Elimination Chamber match. The winner will face Roman Reigns for the Universal title on the same night.

In addition to that, Edge previously stated that he would reserve the decision regarding his WrestleMania opponent until Elimination Chamber. Following his recent altercations with Roman Reigns, The Rated-R Superstar is expected to challenge the Universal Champion and lay the groundwork for a 'Spear vs. Spear' match at The Grandest Stage Of Them All.