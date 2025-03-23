Paul Heyman takes a subtle dig at Jacob Fatu following WWE SmackDown

The Bloodline saga seemingly concluded earlier this year. However, Paul Heyman has once again sparked heat, as The Wiseman took shots at Jacob Fatu following WWE SmackDown.

Ad

Roman Reigns regained his Ula Fala by defeating Solo Sikoa cleanly in the debut episode of RAW on Netflix on January 6, which also marked the end of the family feud.

The Hall of Famer shared a picture with Morton’s chef on his X/Twitter account, where Paul Heyman appeared in rare casual clothes and looked rather irritated while the chef was throwing the “We the Ones” sign. Heyman captioned the image, mentioning that when someone travels overseas without sleep and a famous chef wants to prepare food for you. He also seemingly took a dig at The Samoan Warewolf, stating that the person who cooked food was not Jacob Fatu.

Ad

Trending

Check out the post below.

“When you fly back and forth over the ocean with zero sleep, and Morton's no.1 steak chef insists on cooking for you personally (and no, that's not Jacob Fatu)!” wrote Heyman.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Roman Reigns was seemingly upset with Paul Heyman following SmackDown

The latest episode of SmackDown saw Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns confronting each other in the squared circle. The verbal spat soon turned into a brawl. Nick Aldis and security intervened to separate the three megastars as the show went off the air.

After the chaos, WWE officially confirmed the rumored Triple Threat match featuring Punk, Rollins, and Reigns. However, during the segment, the Stamford-based promotion set the foundation for Roman and Paul Heyman’s potential breakup.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Punk was the last to enter the ring, where he thanked Heyman for serving the OTC in front of him, making it sound like The Wiseman and The Best in the World had baited Reigns. This left Roman Reigns perplexed, and he turned around to confront his Wiseman. However, before Roman could say anything, Punk attacked the 39-year-old star from behind. Reigns might be upset with Paul Heyman and may seek answers.

With The Show of Shows looming, it will be interesting to see how the Triple Threat saga unfolds in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE