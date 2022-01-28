Paul Heyman talks bringing MVP back to WWE

ECW visionary and Advocate for The Beast Incarnate, Paul Heyman, recently spoke with "The Masked Man Show."

On the show, he talked about MVP, manager of his client Brock Lesnar's Royal Rumble opponent, Bobby Lashley. Heyman expressed that he was trememdously proud of who MVP was, and who he had become as a person. He also talked about his part in bringing Montel Vontavious Porter back to WWE.

Allegedly, Heyman pitched MVP to WWE higher-ups as a producer who would occasionally compete in matches, but saw the potential for a reunion with Lashley during the widely panned love triangle storyline with Rusev and Lana.

I pitched him to be a producer who brings his gear with him on the road. So if for some reason, if somebody misses a plane, a flight is canceled, or somebody gets sick or injured and we need a replacement, ‘Hey we have this legacy star, former U.S. Heavyweight Champion, MVP. Ballin’, and he can perform. We can plug him into a match. he said (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Heyman would re-ignite the partnership that Lashley and MVP had formed in IMPACT Wrestling years prior.

“Then as I was doing the Bobby Lashley-Lana-Rusev triangle, I said, ‘You know what? Lashley ultimately should end up with MVP. That would be great.’ he added

Paul Heyman & MVP are set to manage a monster clash

As the managers for Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley respectively, Paul Heyman and MVP are sure to play a big part in the event's WWE Title match.

Current Champ Lesnar and challenger Lashley have both built respectable heavyweight MMA careers, with Lesnar holding a 5-3 record and a UFC Title reign, and Lashley holding a 15-2 record.

The match will mark the first in-ring collision between the two.

