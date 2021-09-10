Paul Heyman teases managing Roman Reigns and a former WWE Champion at the same time

Paul Heyman is teasing an interesting scenario involving Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar in the near future.

Heyman had a chat with the New York Post and was asked about working with Brock Lesnar in the past as a full-fledged heel. The New York native was then asked about Lesnar's views on portraying the role of a face.

Heyman presented an interesting scenario in response to the question, teasing that Brock Lesnar could target a different champion than Roman Reigns. Heyman hinted that in such a case, he could manage both megastars at the same time.

"I don’t know if we end up in a situation where Brock Lesnar can’t go after a different championship other than Roman Reigns’ and he can have his advocate and Roman Reigns can have his special counsel. There’s a lot of decisions to be made and there’s a lot of scenarios that can play out and I dare suggest anyone who thinks that they have this figured out doesn’t have a clue as to the twists and turns that could and will come in the near future," said Heyman.

Paul Heyman has done wonders for both Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns

From the very beginning of Brock Lesnar's WWE run, Paul Heyman has been by his side. Heyman has acted as Lesnar's mouthpiece for the better part of his WWE career and has consistently delivered incredible performances.

The 55-year-old is still exceptional in his current role. Aligning Reigns with Heyman has been one of the best decisions WWE has taken in recent memory.

Heyman's tease is certainly something to think about. If Lesnar ends up gunning for the WWE title and moving to RAW, there's no reason Heyman can't manage both him and Reigns at the same time.

What do you think of Heyman's tease? Would you prefer to see Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns on separate brands with Heyman managing both WWE Superstars?

