SmackDown star told he should move to RAW due to Roman Reigns' dominance

Paul Heyman has advised Roman Reigns’ current rival Cesaro to move to RAW if he wants to win a WWE World Championship.

Reigns has held the Universal Championship since August 2020. After recent wins over Daniel Bryan, Edge, and Kevin Owens, The Tribal Chief's next title defense looks set to come against Cesaro.

Heyman, Reigns’ on-screen special counsel, spoke to DAZN about Cesaro’s rise to the main-event scene. He believes his former client has more chance of winning Bobby Lashley’s WWE Championship than Reigns’ Universal Championship.

“While I love having him on SmackDown and can't imagine what RAW could offer SmackDown in terms of a trade, Cesaro's only hope of being the champion of a brand is to go to RAW because he's not taking a title away from Roman Reigns,” Heyman said. “He's just not. It's not going to happen.”

Tomorrow, throwback #SmackDown !!



Will @WWERollins blame the weather again after his loss? Or will he have another excuse? A dog ate his homework? Arrested by the Fashion Police?



Also could we bring back the giant 👊 @WWEonFOX ?? pic.twitter.com/9KREtO76YS — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) May 6, 2021

Cesaro recorded one of the biggest wins of his career against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 37. He is set to face Rollins again on Friday’s throwback episode of SmackDown.

Paul Heyman has another alternative opponent for Cesaro instead of Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman does not rate Cesaro's chances of defeating Roman Reigns

If a move to RAW is not possible, Paul Heyman thinks Cesaro should challenge Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown.

Crews defeated Big E at WrestleMania 37 to win the Intercontinental Championship for the first time in his career. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have also entered the Intercontinental title picture in recent weeks.

“Now, [if] Cesaro wants to set his sights on the Intercontinental title, and I happen to like the champion Apollo Crews, Cesaro has a fighting chance there,” Heyman added. “That's an interesting matchup. But there's no one that's at Roman Reigns' level right now. No one.”

Heyman co-hosts SmackDown post-show Talking Smack every week with Kayla Braxton. He said on last week’s episode that Roman Reigns deserves credit for giving Apollo Crews some words of advice before his recent character change.