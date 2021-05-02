Roman Reigns given credit for WWE Superstar's recent transformation

Paul Heyman believes Roman Reigns deserves credit for Apollo Crews’ recent change in fortunes in WWE.

Reigns offered some words of advice to Crews during a backstage segment on the January 15, 2021 episode of WWE SmackDown. Since then, Crews has turned heel and embraced his Nigerian roots. He also defeated Big E for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 37.

Heyman, Reigns’ on-screen special counsel, hosts the WWE SmackDown post-show Talking Smack with Kayla Braxton. Speaking on this week’s episode, he praised Reigns for inspiring Crews. Heyman said:

“I take no credit, ladies and gentlemen, zero, I deserve no credit for the greatness and the success of Apollo Crews. That credit belongs to our Tribal Chief, the man that after all these years was the Champion to put down The Yes Movement… Roman Reigns.”

"@WWERomanReigns told me to believe in myself and believe everything I do. Once I believe it deep in my heart, then everybody else will believe it." - @WWEApollo#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/EpGQ5guR7L — WWE (@WWE) March 21, 2021

As Paul Heyman alluded to, Roman Reigns retained his WWE Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. As a result of the victory, Bryan has been banished from the show.

Apollo Crews now understands Roman Reigns’ position

Commander Azeez helped Apollo Crews defeat Big E at WrestleMania 37

Apollo Crews retained his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Big E on this week’s WWE SmackDown due to interference from Commander Azeez. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn got involved after the match, which suggests they could also target Crews’ title in the near future.

With three people seemingly chasing his title, Crews says he now understands the position that Roman Reigns is in as WWE Universal Champion. Crews said:

Advertisement

“You know what, I understand now,” he said. “I understand how Roman Reigns feels. I know what it is like now to be in that position. I understand it very well now. When you’re there and everybody wants to get to you when you have gold, and everybody wants that gold. I understand just what it is like to be in that position that Roman Reigns is in. You know what I’m going to keep doing? You know what I am going to do? I’m going to do, just like our Tribal Chief, I’m going to win, I’m going to keep winning. I’m going to beat everybody that steps in my way.”

While Apollo Crews’ most notable victories have come against Big E, Roman Reigns has defeated several opponents during his WWE Universal Championship reign. The Tribal Chief has retained his title against Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Edge, Jey Uso and Kevin Owens.

Please credit Talking Smack and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.