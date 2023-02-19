Roman Reigns' Special Counsel Paul Heyman had an interesting choice of words for Kevin Owens when the latter confronted him at Elimination Chamber.

After Roman Reigns defeated Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber 2023, Kevin Owens made a big return to save his best friend. The Prizefighter made quick work of The Bloodline, including Paul Heyman.

The WWE veteran tried to attack Owens from behind but to no avail. An enraged KO then confronted The Wiseman, who said the following in an attempt to convince him to spare him:

“I’ve always loved you. I’ve always wanted to be with you, not with him (Roman Reigns) Scr*w him, I love you.”

Paul Heyman ended up eating a Stunner

At this point, Kevin Owens is well aware of Heyman's tricks. He wasn't convinced by his comments one bit and hit him with a thunderous Stunner.

Shortly after, Sami Zayn hit a Helluva Kick on Roman Reigns, and Owens left the ring before the show went off the air.

In real life, The Prizefighter has nothing but respect for Heyman. Here's what Owens said about Paul Heyman three years ago:

"Paul was always available to talk. I don’t know how many times I spoke to him at one, two, three in the morning for an hour about wrestling, what I was doing, about what other people were doing, just about wrestling in general. Philosophy, psychology and whatever. So yeah, he’s definitely somebody who was open – and he still is to this day – to talent that want to reach out to him,” Owens said. [H/T TalkSPORT]

Roman Reigns is on cloud nine after putting an end to Sami Zayn's dream at Elimination Chamber 2023. It would be interesting, though, if/when he watches the video of Heyman bashing him in an attempt to avoid a beating from Kevin Owens.

