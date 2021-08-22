Paul Heyman believes WWE SummerSlam match is a "WrestleMania Main Event"

Paul Heyman has made a bold claim about the WWE Universal Championship match at SummerSlam by tagging it as a WrestleMania main event.

Given that The Show Of Shows this year took place with only 20,000 fans per night, WWE is planning a much bigger show for SummerSlam. The company is promoting what Paul Heyman has referred to as a WrestleMania main event caliber match between John Cena and Roman Reigns.

Cena and Reigns are undoubtedly two of the biggest superstars WWE has ever produced. The two generational talents will go head to head at this year's Biggest Party Of The Summer at Allegiant Stadium in front of more than 40,000 fans, with the WWE Universal Championship on the line.

The Tribal Chief even raised the stakes by saying he would leave WWE if he lost the Universal Title to Cena.

Speaking on the special SummerSlam preview edition of WWE's The Bump, Paul Heyman shared his thoughts ahead of the encounter between the two in the main event of SummerSlam.

"He's John Cena. Don't ever sell John Cena short." said Heyman. "He's John Cena. He's everything he's hyped up to be. This is not Roman Reigns vs. someone who's pretty good. This is Roman Reigns vs. John Cena. This is a WrestleMania main event that we just couldn't wait till WrestleMania to put on. This is a victory for Roman Reigns that will define Roman Reigns' greatness. This is a victory for Roman Reigns that will define Roman's Reign as the Universal Heavyweight Champion."

Paul Heyman stated that the match is as big as all-time classics like Hulk Hogan vs. Andre The Giant, Hulk Hogan vs. The Ultimate Warrior, and The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan. It is one of, if not the biggest match of the year, and it might as well be the most marquee bout in Roman Reigns' career.

Cena and Reigns have a lot to gain at WWE SummerSlam

Both competitors have a lot on the line. If John Cena defeats Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship, he will break Ric Flair's record for the most World Title wins in WWE. Both men are currently tied at 16.

On the other hand, Roman Reigns has his WWE career potentially on the line. Based on what he said on WWE SmackDown last night, The Head of The Table could be on his way out of the company if Cena gets the pin over Reigns.

Who do you think will walk out as the WWE Universal Champion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

