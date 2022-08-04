"I have absolutely nothing bad to say" - Paul Heyman thinks WWE Veteran never got the credit that he deserves

WWE Superstar Paul Heyman thinks Vince McMahon never got the credit that he deserves.

Paul Heyman has been in the industry for decades. From running an organization to being an advocate, Heyman tried different roles and expanded his knowledge in the industry. He is currently the special counsel to The Tribal Chief and The Usos on SmackDown.

Vince McMahon, who was the CEO for decades, recently announced his retirement from the company. Speaking on the MackMania podcast, Heyman stated that he thinks McMahon never got the credit for the work he truly deserves:

"I think there is a locker room and an office filled with fabulously wealthy people thanks to the 22 hour work day of Vince McMahon for the past 40 years. I have absolutely nothing bad to say about Vince McMahon. What a hypocrite I would be to say anything less than extraordinarily complimentary (things) about that man. His work ethic, his willingness to put in 20, 22 hours a day, every day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, for 40 years is why we are all fabulously wealthy. He'll never get the credit or understanding that he truly deserves and he earned." [H/T - Fightful]

Heyman holds McMahon in high regard for the work he has done over the decades. It will be interesting to see how the landscape of WWE varies with the new regime.

Paul Heyman recalls an important advice given by Vince McMahon

Before becoming the special counsel for The Bloodline, Paul Heyman became the executive director of WWE RAW in 2019. However, he stepped down from the role a year later. The next time we saw Heyman was with our Tribal Chief.

Last month, McMahon did the unthinkable and officially stepped down as the CEO of the company. On the same podcast, Paul Heyman recalled an important advice McMahon gave him when he finally stepped back as the creative head:

"He looked me straight in the eyes and said, 'the show goes on with or without me.' He meant it. I can tell you multiple stories that I won't because they happened in confidence that back up that statement that I witnessed him say to other people at times when 'well, this happened, what do we do Vince?' The answer is always, 'the show goes on. I don't care if it's me. The show goes on." [H/T - Fightful]

Paul Heyman @HeymanHustle EXACTLY 1 YEAR AGO, I was rescued by @wweromanreigns. In the 52 weeks that have transpired since then, the #TribalChief has redefined the medium, disrupted the status quo and titled the axis of what it means to be THEE top superstar in @WWE ... and we've only just begun! EXACTLY 1 YEAR AGO, I was rescued by @wweromanreigns. In the 52 weeks that have transpired since then, the #TribalChief has redefined the medium, disrupted the status quo and titled the axis of what it means to be THEE top superstar in @WWE ... and we've only just begun! https://t.co/R9gyaTJfZC

Paul Heyman was previously involved in several backstage duties before becoming an on-screen talent. It will be interesting to see if he gets additional duties after Triple H has become in-charge of the creative now.

Do you think Triple H will give Heyman more power in the creative department? Sound off in the comment section.

Who does Cesaro think is the best wrestler in the world? Click here to find out, folks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far