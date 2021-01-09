Paul Heyman threatens Kayla Braxton with Renee Young's return

The in-character disagreements between Kayla Braxton and Paul Heyman continued on this week’s Talking Smack, with Heyman threatening to replace Braxton with Renee Young.

Talking Smack was originally hosted by Renee Young (real name Renee Paquette) between August 2016 and July 2017. In August 2020, WWE brought back the show with Braxton as host and Xavier Woods as co-host.

Heyman, who replaced Woods in November 2020, has repeatedly made fun of the Talking Smack host’s questions in recent weeks. Braxton told Heyman that Talking Smack is her show and she does not want to continue arguing.

“Paul, we’re not doing this [arguing] this week,” Braxton said. “I’m not doing this with you this week. We have a show to host. I’m not doing this. I’m not doing this. This is my show. I believe I was on this show before you were on this show, so we’re not doing this this week. Host, co-host.”

Heyman interrupted and joked that he could replace Braxton with Renee Young if he wanted to.

“I’m gonna get Renee Young on the phone and see,” Heyman said. “Really, Kayla, here’s some free counsel for you: TAKE THE TONE OUT OF YOUR DAMN VOICE WITH ME.”

Watch SK Wrestling's Rick Ucchino and Denise Salcedo review this week's episode of SmackDown in the video above.

Why did Paul Heyman threaten to bring back Renee Young?

Kayla Braxton and Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman’s Renee Young comment came after he offered an apology to Jey Uso on behalf of Kayla Braxton. Last week’s Talking Smack ended with both Heyman and Jey Uso taking exception to Braxton’s line of questioning.

Heyman then turned his back on the Talking Smack host, while Jey Uso ignored Braxton and answered his own questions.