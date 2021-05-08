Paul Heyman could turn on Roman Reigns if a former WWE Champion returns [Exclusive]

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently discussed Roman Reigns' dominance on WWE SmackDown as well as his partnership with Paul Heyman. Mantell also predicted where he felt WWE are going with this.

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman's partnership started last year, soon after Reigns returned to WWE. He quickly won the WWE Universal Championship afterward and has been dominant since, vanquishing everyone who has stepped up to him.

Dutch Mantell made a bold prediction about the future of Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman's special counsel on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's SmackTalk. Mantell feels this is leading to Heyman eventually turning on Reigns and re-aligning with his former client, Brock Lesnar, when the Beast Incarnate returns to WWE.

"I'm going to bring up a thought that I had. Every time Roman Reigns is interviewed, the interviews are so serious. The camera comes in, his head's down, he's in deep thought. Then the camera pulls back and there's Heyman, looking right at Roman... he's just looking at Roman. That's going to lead somewhere. So I think, it may not be true but I think Brock Lesnar will come back and I think Heyman will turn on Reigns and go back with Lesnar," Dutch Mantell said.

Brock Lesnar's last WWE match

Brock Lesnar's last WWE match was at WrestleMania 36 last year, where he lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre, ending his title reign at 184 days. He hasn't stepped foot in a WWE ring since. Lesnar's WWE contract expired last August. We don't have an update on when we could see Lesnar back in WWE.

