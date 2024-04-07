Paul Heyman had a unique request for Triple H ahead of Hall of Fame induction

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman has a lot of respect for Chief Content Officer Triple H.

Heyman was inducted into the Hall of Fame this past week. The legendary star delivered one of the greatest acceptance speeches and even thanked The Game for revolutionizing the wrestling business.

Speaking at the WrestleMania XL press conference, Triple H mentioned that all WWE Hall of Famers have an insignia inscribed in their ring based on their choice. However, Heyman asked Hunter to put what he thought would be apt for the moment. The Game didn't reveal what word he put in the ring but that was how he felt about Heyman and he appreciated the former ECW promoter.

"His Hall of Fame ring has an insignia on the inside. They can get whatever they want engraved on the inside, of what's important to them. Paul said, 'I leave it up to you.' He would have to tell you what I wrote in there if he would want to because it's between he and I. But if he wanted to tell you, he could. But the word that I put inside of his ring is exactly what I feel about him. So, it meant a lot." [From 0:52 - 1:24]

Triple H kicked off WrestleMania this week

This year's Mania is being dubbed as the biggest WrestleMania of all time. WrestleMania XL marks WWE ushering in a new era and it was almost fitting as Triple H was the first to come out to set things in motion.

The Game kicked off the show and got a rousing reception from the fans in attendance at the Lincoln Financial Field. Triple H welcomed the fans to this new era of professional wrestling and thanked them for their support.

After an eventful night one, it will be interesting to see what night two holds for fans.

