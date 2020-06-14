Paul Heyman 'unreachable' following being released by Vince McMahon from WWE RAW

Paul Heyman has been released from his WWE RAW role by Vince McMahon and there is apparently a lot of worry among Superstars.

Heyman has apparently been unreachable and this seems to be the case for now.

WWE is a place where things can often change in an instant. To many fans from the WWE Universe, it seems that's exactly what has happened in the company recently when Paul Heyman was replaced by the WWE Chairman Vince McMahon on RAW. Instead of Paul Heyman as the Executive Director of the Red brand, Vince McMahon made Bruce Prichard the leader of the joint creative team for both SmackDown and RAW, to 'streamline' the WWE creative process.

The change is one that has left a lot of fans really anxious about what is to come in the future, and they are not alone. Many WWE Superstars from RAW are also apprehensive, as their futures and their storylines seemingly hang in the balance. According to a report from Fightful Select, quite a few Superstars have reacted to the news backstage.

WWE Superstars backstage reactions to Paul Heyman being replaced by Vince McMahon

. @WWE Monday Night #RAW kicked of the #RoaringTwentyTwenties (copyright 2020 #YourHumbleAdvocate) with yours truly and the reigning defending undisputed #WWE Heavyweight Champion of the World BRRRRRRRRRRROCK LESNAR!!! pic.twitter.com/WwAwB2RMwu — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) January 13, 2020

The reactions to Paul Heyman being released from his role as the Executive Director of RAW have been overwhelming, not only from the WWE Universe but also the WWE Superstars who are worried about their standing in the company with the head of the creative team that they had known gone.

One of the WWE Superstars reportedly said that Paul Heyman was open to hearing ideas and pitches late in the night as well. He made himself available, and that might have overwhelmed him. A lot of what Heyman wanted to happen in the company was not allowed, and he is not blamed for that.

Another top-level name told Fightful that Paul Heyman was unreachable since being released.

"Another top name told us that they'd checked on Paul, but had received radio silence back, which seemed to be the common theme until the early morning following the move. They said that backstage, Paul was always "cool as a cucumber," but that doesn't always reflect the stresses of the job he had."

Another WWE Superstar said that they were sad to see Paul Heyman go, as he had been blunt, and they had a good relationship.