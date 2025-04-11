Paul Heyman unveils new WWE nickname amid Roman Reigns betrayal speculation 

Paul Heyman is in the middle of one of the most personal WWE storylines heading into WrestleMania 41. Not only is he at the side of CM Punk because the latter is his best friend, but the Hall of Famer is also loyal to his Tribal Chief, which makes the main event Triple Threat match a huge problem for him.

Ahead of the show, Heyman shared several updates on social media where he used the nickname "Humble Wiseman" instead of his usual Wiseman moniker. It seems that he has added the "Humble" part, given the recent issues with Roman Reigns.

Reigns and Heyman are seemingly on the same page, even though The Wiseman has agreed to enter the arena with CM Punk. The Best in the World cashed in his favor to ask Heyman to be in his corner at WrestleMania.

Will Paul Heyman double-cross Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41?

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman have been working closely for almost five years, but Seth Rollins made some sense in his promo last week when he said that Paul has been loyal to Roman Reigns, but The Tribal Chief wasn't there when he needed him the most.

Roman Reigns left WWE following WrestleMania last year and didn't return for several months. During this time, The New Bloodline tortured Heyman almost every week and even put him through a table. This sidelined Heyman for several months as well, but the two men have continued to work together even though Reigns is now seemingly considered to be a face.

The new nickname could be his way of committing his loyalty to Reigns ahead of WrestleMania, or it could be a hint that he will help CM Punk since he is done being humble with Reigns.

Either way, Paul Heyman appears to be adding much more fuel to the fire heading into The Show of Shows, which takes place next weekend.

