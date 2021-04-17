Paul Heyman wants WWE to change the new "Then, Now, Forever" introduction

Paul Heyman began the latest episode of Talking Smack by questioning why he is not included on WWE’s “Then, Now, Forever” introduction.

The video package at the start of WWE’s shows recently underwent a slight transformation. The signature introduction still contains high-profile names from WWE’s past and present, including Andre the Giant and legendary manager Freddie Blassie. However, the new version has also added soundbites from the likes of Ric Flair and The Rock.

Heyman, who co-hosts Talking Smack with Kayla Braxton, watched from ringside as Brock Lesnar conquered The Undertaker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania 30. He asked Braxton why WWE has not included his famous reaction (pictured above) in the new opening titles:

“Can I ask you a question? You know the thing at the beginning when it says ‘Then, Now, Forever’? I see Freddie Blasie on there… he’s dead. I see Hogan slamming Andre… Andre’s dead. Why am I not [in the introduction]? I mean, iconic WrestleMania moments, Paul Heyman, the streak is conquered [shocked face]. Why is that not on ‘Then, Now, Forever’?”

The new introduction can be seen in the tweet above. WWE now uses the phrase “Then, Now, Together, Forever” in the video package.

Paul Heyman also asked why Roman Reigns' latest victory is not included

Paul Heyman refers to Roman Reigns as his boss

On-screen, Paul Heyman has been performing as Roman Reigns’ special counsel since August 2020. He regularly mentions the WWE Universal Champion on Talking Smack, even when the conversation is supposed to be about another topic.

Discussing the “Then, Now, Forever” opening titles, Heyman said Reigns’ WrestleMania 37 victory is also worthy of inclusion:

“Why is Roman Reigns pinning Edge and Daniel Bryan in the main event of WrestleMania, successfully defending the Universal Heavyweight Championship, on this, a Champions edition of Talking Smack… not on the open of ‘Then, Now, Forever’?”

Former WWE commentator Jim Ross revealed in January 2021 that Vince McMahon has the final say on who appears in WWE introduction videos. The WWE Hall of Famer, who now works for AEW, said it hurt his feelings when he was removed from the video.

