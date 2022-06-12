"Will no doubt find out" - Paul Heyman warns 4-time champion after he becomes the #1 contender for Roman Reigns's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Paul Heyman sent a warning to Riddle after he became the #1 contender for Roman Reigns's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

On this week's edition of WWE SmackDown, The King of Bros defeated Sami Zayn in the main event. With the win, he earned a shot at Roman Reigns's title and will challenge The Head of the Table next week on the blue brand.

Taking to his Instagram story, Heyman warned Riddle about the upcoming encounter with The Tribal Chief. The Special Counsel shared a graphic featuring Reigns and wrote the following:

As Riddle will no doubt find out... ROMAN REIGNS IS THE #GOAT

Check out a screengrab of Paul Heyman's Instagram story:

Paul Heyman's warning to Riddle

Roman Reigns finally broke his silence after Riddle became the #1 contender for his title

Hours after Riddle's historic win on SmackDown, The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion took to Twitter to finally express his opinion on his next title defense.

On next week's show, The Head of the Table will defend his title for the very first time since beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.

Taking to social media, Reigns warned The King of Bros., as he wrote:

Now I have to leave the private island…jump on the private yacht….and then board the private jet just to smash this idiot on #Smackdown Tribal Chief problems.

Check out The Head of the Table's tweet below:

For weeks, Riddle has been feuding against The Bloodline. He and his tag team partner, Randy Orton, recently dropped the RAW Tag Team Championships to The Usos on SmackDown.

Reigns played a major role in RK-Bro's loss to The Usos, as his interference in the championship match led to Jimmy and Jey securing the win. Thus, they were crowned the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, having already possessed the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

If Reigns gets past Riddle on SmackDown, he is expected to defend his title against Orton at SummerSlam. The Viper is currently off WWE programming after being assaulted by The Bloodline.

Could Cody Rhodes rise to the level of his legendary father? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far