"Don't make this mistake" - Paul Heyman warns WWE Superstar about confronting Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman is the special counsel for WWE Superstar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. It's safe to say that if there's anyone who knows what the Tribal Chief is thinking, it's Paul Heyman.

Roman Reigns recently shocked the WWE Universe as he went berserk on last night's episode of SmackDown. The Head of the Table brutally attacked Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik during their tag team title defense match against The Usos.

The attack came out of nowhere, as Reigns was relentless in his assault. However, this did not faze Paul Heyman, who is used to this by now.

Heyman addressed one of the victims of the assault, Rey Mysterio, imploring him not to seek revenge. He advised Mysterio not to make the mistake of confronting Reigns.

"You're a legend. Breaking your son into this industry...and you're coming up against the Tribal Chief, and what happened last night was on a whim. It was the temper of the Head of the Table because he felt his family was disrespected and you're gonna come for revenge. You haven't declared your mission...your vendetta yet, Rey. Don't. Don't make this mistake, please I implore you, I beg you and I'm not a begging man. Don't make the mistake of thinking that the next time Roman Reigns decides to target you or your son that it won't be strategised in advance." said Paul Heyman

Dominik Mysterio was the one who took the brunt of the damage from Roman Reigns' assault. So it wouldn't be a surprise if Rey decides to exact revenge. Perhaps he should take Paul Heyman's advice.

Could Rey Mysterio challenge Roman Reigns at Hell in a Cell?

Roman Reigns' actions were certainly unexpected, and it was Dominik who seems to have come out of it the worst. This has many wondering if Rey Mysterio will be out for revenge.

Paul Heyman may have advised Rey not to seek revenge, but that is very unlikely to stop him.

Perhaps we could see Rey Mysterio attempt to exact his revenge at Hell in a Cell, where he would challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. It would add an interesting dynamic to the whole "family" storyline.

What do you make of Roman Reigns' assault on the Mysterios? Would you like to see Roman Reigns and Rey Mysterio go head-to-head at Hell in a Cell? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Arjun