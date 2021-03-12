Paul Wight on why it's tough to work under Vince McMahon

Paul Wight has revealed why it is difficult to work with Vince McMahon. The new AEW star said the WWE Chairman is a "perfectionist" and wants everyone around him to follow suit.

On Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, Paul Wight said it feels "unreal" to go out on his own terms in the pro wrestling business.

He spoke about how he called the Revolution PPV "Evolution" and said that he didn't get any flak from AEW management for the incident. Wight added that it would've been completely different if he had made this error in WWE. He said that Vince McMahon would've berated him for this mistake.

"You know, again, you're working for a guy (Vince McMahon) who is a perfectionist. Who holds himself to a higher standard and holds everyone else around him to that standard. It can be hard to work under those situations because even if you have... my favorite line which Vince says is, 'I'll take it under advice', which means, 'shut the fu*k up, I don't want to hear it anymore' (laughs). That's the end of that, period, that's the end of that, this is what we're gonna do, I'm going to get knocked out by the mechanical bull," said Paul Wight.

Welllllllllll it’s @PaulWight day on Oral Sessions!!! I got to hang with my pal IRL, which was amazing! We talk his decision to head to @aew his goal of sitting at the commentary desk, his INSANE hip surgery, his early days breaking into the business https://t.co/PYf0J6HmfA — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) March 11, 2021

Paul Wight also praised WWE and said he learned a lot during his time with the company. The former WWE Champion said he was able to understand how to be an entertainer and also the psychological aspect of the business. Wight said these are tools he will use in helping the upcoming talent in AEW.

Wight said that the WWE environment is created by "design" to be extremely competitive. He added that it stifles creativity despite being a good setting.

Paul Wight on Vince McMahon's conversation with him after he joined AEW

Paul Wight

Paul Wight revealed after AEW's Revolution pay-per-view that Vince McMahon called him following the announcement that the former WWE Champion had joined AEW.

Wight stated that his former boss wished him well and told the WWE Legend that he would be a good asset to his new employers.

In addition to hosting Dark: Elevation with @tonyschiavone24 which premieres Monday, March 15th on our YouTube Channel, we will hear from @PaulWight FOR THE FIRST TIME in AEW next Wednesday LIVE on #AEWDynamite! Get your tickets NOW at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/yP7SS2dqWm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 27, 2021

