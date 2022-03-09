Peacock official provides an update on John Cena's new WWE series 

John Cena will be closely involved in an upcoming WWE series known as WWE Evil. While fans already received an update on this last year, Peacock's new president, Kelly Campbell, commented on Cena's involvement during her interview with Vulture.

John Cena has been tangentially involved with WWE over the last few years. Having stepped away from the company to focus on his acting career, he has made several returns for one-off storylines with the company, the latest being against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

While it's not certain when he will next return to wrestle, his involvement with the upcoming WWE series shows that he's not cutting ties with the promotion anytime soon.

In the interview, Campbell commented on WWE's recent partnership with WWE and talked about how successful it had been. She spoke about the overall partnership while also focusing on the WWE Evil series.

"And we have an original series that I’m super-excited about featuring John Cena coming later this year called WWE Evil that I think will bring a fun new take on the space for this audience," said Kelly Campbell.

She also talked about how successful the partnership between WWE and Peacock has been, as well as WrestleMania.

"WWE has been an incredibly successful partnership for Peacock since launch. We invested in an incredible fan base that provides us the opportunity to bring those fans back time and time again with the massive live events that are part of the WWE franchise. We have WrestleMania, in fact, returning on April 3. This is already one of our biggest live events of the year."

What is John Cena's new WWE Evil series?

WWE Evil is Peacock's new series that was announced back in 2021. Cena will act as the show's narrator and will also be the executive producer.

The show will be about the biggest "bad men and women" in WWE history. Focusing on the top heels of the past few decades of the company's history, the show promises to be exciting. Cena himself revealed how excited he was to be a part of the show, commenting on Twitter after the announcement.

John Cena @JohnCena

Excited to highlight those who made us boo, scream, and sometimes cry!

WWE Evil on twitter.com/peacockTV/stat… Peacock @peacockTV Executive producer and narrator Brace yourselves!Executive producer and narrator @JohnCena helps us bring to life #WWE Evil - An entertaining psychological exposé into the minds of the most diabolical antagonists in WWE history. Brace yourselves! 😈 Executive producer and narrator @JohnCena helps us bring to life #WWE Evil - An entertaining psychological exposé into the minds of the most diabolical antagonists in WWE history. For every good guy, there has to be a bad one and @WWE has created some of the BEST bad guys (and ladies) in the history of entertainment.Excited to highlight those who made us boo, scream, and sometimes cry!WWE Evil on @peacockTV For every good guy, there has to be a bad one and @WWE has created some of the BEST bad guys (and ladies) in the history of entertainment. Excited to highlight those who made us boo, scream, and sometimes cry! WWE Evil on @peacockTV! twitter.com/peacockTV/stat…

Ironically, for the majority of his WWE run, Cena was the top babyface in the company. While he was a heel during his earlier run, his involvement in such a project has seemed hilarious to fans.

What do you make of WWE Evil and Cena's role in it? Let us know in the comments section below.

