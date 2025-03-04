Penta attacks 34-year-old superstar a week after suffering first loss on WWE RAW

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW saw Penta attack a 34-year-old superstar. The attack comes just a week after the luchador suffered his first-ever loss in the Stamford-based promotion.

The 34-year-old superstar in question is the one who technically beat Pentagon Jr. last week, Ludwig Kaiser. The latter managed to get one over the Mexican star when he pinned Pete Dunne and secured the victory in their Triple Threat match.

Of course, in classic Kaiser fashion, he won the match rather controversially, taking advantage of all the hard work his opponent had done. He threw the luchador out of the ring before hitting his finisher on Pete Dunne for the win.

On tonight's episode, Kaiser addressed the man he claimed "Knows No Fear" and brushed aside the idea that they had unfinished business. However, this didn't end well for him as the luchador came out and gave him a beatdown. Luckily for Kaiser, he got out of the ring before the former AEW star could do any real damage.

Before Penta came out, Kaiser made the lofty claim that he would become a world champion. However, it's safe to say that he must now put his rivalry with the 40-year-old luchador to rest before he can even think of challenging for a world title.

