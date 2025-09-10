Penta called an "absolute flop" by WWE star

Penta has been called an "absolute flop" by a WWE star. The masked luchador made his WWE debut at RAW's Netflix premiere earlier this year and has entertained the fans in the ring with his moveset ever since.

Penta has become a fan favorite in a short span of time and has been a regular part of WWE programming since his debut. However, his recent rival, Grayson Waller, isn't impressed.

Waller has been feuding with Penta as part of The New Day, and the two stars have faced each other in the ring quite a few times. A few weeks ago, the luchador beat the Aussie on RAW, and Waller isn't too happy about it. Speaking on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, he shared his frustrations with Penta.

"Right now we're dealing with this Penta guy. I think he's an absolute flop. He's what's wrong with wrestling," he said.

Waller then went on to trash Lucha Libre wrestlers, saying that they are "out of shape" and cannot be bothered going to the gym. He then switched his attention to Penta again.

"I hate that we’re stuck in this thing with Penta, but he’s a very dangerous man. As The New, we’re here to save wrestling. We’re here to save wrestling from the Destroyer. We’re here to save wrestling from Lucha," he added.

You can watch the interview below:

Penta got the better of The New Day and Grayson Waller this week on RAW

For weeks, Xavier Woods has complained about the masked wrestler's Mexican Destroyer, asking it to be banned. This week on RAW, the feud between The New Day and Penta continued.

The New Day and Grayson Waller teamed up to take on Penta and The War Raiders. An entertaining match ended with Penta hitting Woods with the Mexican Destroyer once again to win the bout for his team.

It will be interesting to see how this feud progresses and whether fans get to see more of Waller facing Penta in the coming weeks.

