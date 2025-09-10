  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Penta called an "absolute flop" by WWE star

Penta called an "absolute flop" by WWE star

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Sep 10, 2025 14:25 GMT
PENTA. [Image credits: wwe.com]
PENTA. [Image credits: wwe.com]

Penta has been called an "absolute flop" by a WWE star. The masked luchador made his WWE debut at RAW's Netflix premiere earlier this year and has entertained the fans in the ring with his moveset ever since.

Ad

Penta has become a fan favorite in a short span of time and has been a regular part of WWE programming since his debut. However, his recent rival, Grayson Waller, isn't impressed.

Waller has been feuding with Penta as part of The New Day, and the two stars have faced each other in the ring quite a few times. A few weeks ago, the luchador beat the Aussie on RAW, and Waller isn't too happy about it. Speaking on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, he shared his frustrations with Penta.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Right now we're dealing with this Penta guy. I think he's an absolute flop. He's what's wrong with wrestling," he said.

Waller then went on to trash Lucha Libre wrestlers, saying that they are "out of shape" and cannot be bothered going to the gym. He then switched his attention to Penta again.

"I hate that we’re stuck in this thing with Penta, but he’s a very dangerous man. As The New, we’re here to save wrestling. We’re here to save wrestling from the Destroyer. We’re here to save wrestling from Lucha," he added.
Ad

You can watch the interview below:

youtube-cover
Ad

Penta got the better of The New Day and Grayson Waller this week on RAW

For weeks, Xavier Woods has complained about the masked wrestler's Mexican Destroyer, asking it to be banned. This week on RAW, the feud between The New Day and Penta continued.

The New Day and Grayson Waller teamed up to take on Penta and The War Raiders. An entertaining match ended with Penta hitting Woods with the Mexican Destroyer once again to win the bout for his team.

Ad

It will be interesting to see how this feud progresses and whether fans get to see more of Waller facing Penta in the coming weeks.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit the No-Contest Wrestling podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

About the author
Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.

While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.

Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.

When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sherjeel Malik
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications