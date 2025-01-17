Penta to face legendary wrestler at WrestleMania 41? Ex-WWE star wants the blockbuster match

Penta made a grand debut in WWE on Monday Night RAW. Recently, Matthew Rehwoldt, aka Aiden English, reacted to the star's debut and wants him to face Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 41 instead of entering the title picture.

Earlier this week, Penta made his highly anticipated debut against American Made's Chad Gable on Monday Night RAW. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion was victorious and cut a post-match promo where he kicked off the Penta Era in the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt, aka Aiden English, was asked if Penta should go after the Intercontinental Championship. The ex-WWE star denied the fantasy booking and stated he needed to work more matches and wanted to see him vs. Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 41 before entering the title scene on the red brand.

"I think maybe put him into a story. I don't think we need to throw him into a title situation. Give me Penta vs. Rey Mysterio on WWE TV; just inject it. [I would say do that at WrestleMania 41] Sure, that's what I mean. That's the kind of thing. I'm thinking of possibilities there... Let him just work for a little bit. Let him have matches like these with some of the best guys you got, and then weave him into a story creatively. I don't think you have to push him for a title right off the bat," English said. (From 26:55 to 27:34)

Triple H welcomes Penta to WWE

A few years ago, Penta and Rey Fenix signed with All Elite Wrestling when the company was newly created in Jacksonville. The duo was quite popular in the tag team division, as they both held the AEW World Tag Team Championship and became AEW Trios Champions alongside Pac.

Last year, it was revealed Penta was done with AEW and headed to the Stamford-based promotion in the coming months. Later, the company teased the luchador's arrival on Monday Night RAW when the Latino World Order feuded with American Made.

On the recent edition of Monday Night RAW, Penta made his debut and defeated Chad Gable in a one-on-one bout. After the match, Triple H welcomed the star to the brand and wrote a message on X.

"New era. Zero fear. Welcome @PENTAELZEROM to @WWE #WWERaw," Hunter wrote.

It'll be interesting to see what the luchador does next on the brand.

If you use quotes from above, please give credit to Rebooked Wrestling and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

