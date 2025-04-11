PENTA finally addresses Rey Fenix WWE signing; sends heartfelt message to his brother

Popular WWE star Penta has finally commented on his brother, Rey Fenix's debut on SmackDown last Friday. Cero Miedo delivered a heartwarming message and request to El Hijo del Fuego.

The Lucha Bros have had success as singles stars and as a tag team. They have won tag team championships in different promotions, such as All Elite Wrestling, Major League Wrestling, TNA Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, and Ring of Honor.

Cero Miedo was the first to join WWE, making his debut on RAW last January, and has not lost in one-on-one action. Rey Fenix, on the other hand, just wrestled his first match on the April 4 episode of SmackDown, defeating Nathan Frazer in a highly competitive bout.

In an appearance on ESPN Deportes on Thursday, the RAW Superstar broke his silence on Fenix's successful debut. He's very proud of his brother, calling him the best wrestler in the world. He's also hoping to become a tag team again one day in WWE.

"PARA MÍ MI HERMANO ES EL MEJOR LUCHADOR DEL MUNDO [For me my brother is the best fighter in the world]," Penta said.

WWE has a chance to pair The Lucha Bros in the draft, possibly after WrestleMania 41. However, Penta has become a top singles star on RAW, which makes it hard to put him in a tag team so quickly.

Update on Penta and Rey Fenix being on different brands

Speaking on his Fightful Q&A (H/T: Cultaholic), Sean Ross Sapp was asked if WWE always knew that The Lucha Bros would be on different shows. Sapp explained that Penta and Rey Fenix have been in contact with the company since last summer.

The insider added that former AEW stars had prior knowledge that they'd be in separate brands, with WWE looking to make them big individual stars before pairing them as a tag team.

Rey Fenix hasn't been established just yet, but he's set to be in action again this Friday. He's scheduled to take on Berto of Los Garza.

