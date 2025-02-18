Penta gets another massive victory over former WWE champion on RAW

  • home icon
By Israel Lutete
Modified Feb 18, 2025 03:29 GMT
Penta is undefeated in WWE (Image via WWE.com)

Penta competed in another match against Pete Dunne on the latest episode of WWE RAW. The former TNA World Heavyweight Champion's undefeated streak in singles matches remained intact during the show.

The two stars exchanged strikes after the bell rang, and the former AEW star took out his opponent with a hurricanrana followed by a kick and a dropkick. The Bruiserweight tried to manipulate Penta's joints and hit the latter with a kick in the corner and a big chop.

Penta performed a backstabber and delivered a chop on the apron. He snapped the Luchador's fingers and slammed him on the apron. Ludwig Kaiser came out and stood at ringside pretending to be only a spectator. Penta slammed Dunne off of a fireman's carry and got a two-count. The former WWE NXT UK Champion slammed his opponent with a running powerbomb.

Pete Dunne performed an enzuigiri but got planted with a Mexican Destroyer. Penta tried to go for the Tope Con Hilo, but Ludwig Kaiser got onto the apron, causing a distraction. Despite that, the new RAW star still won the match after delivering the Penta Driver.

Ludwig Kaiser attacked Penta after the match. He then got into a brawl with Pete Dunne on the floor. Penta wiped them out with the Tope Con Hilo. This was his second time defeating Dunne on WWE RAW.

Edited by Debottam Saha
