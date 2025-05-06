Penta gets revenge on Judgment Day member on WWE RAW; two members get evicted

Penta competed in a singles match against a The Judgment Day member on the latest episode of WWE RAW. Two weeks ago, on the red brand, JD McDonagh cost him his match against Dominik Mysterio.

Ad

That match was for the Intercontinental Championship, and Penta was robbed of winning his first title in WWE. He had JD McDonagh all to himself on RAW this week, and he gave the Judgment Day star a beating in the ring. The heel hit the babyface with a standing moonsault and got a two-count during the bout. Penta hit JD with a series of chops and kicks.

He took down the Judgment Day member with a hurricanrana but got caught with a Spanish Fly. Carlito attacked Penta while the referee was distracted. The Mexican star hit a kick and a slingblade for a two-count. Penta caught JD with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker, and Carlito tried to attack him again while the referee was distracted by Finn Balor.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Penta kicked Carlito with an enzuigiri and wiped out the latter and JD McDonagh with a dive off the top rope to the floor. Finn Balor attacked Penta and tossed him back into the ring. The referee ejected Balor and Carlito from the ringside. Penta spiked JD McDonagh with the Mexican Destroyer and pinned him to win the match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new! Know More