Penta names WWE star for a dream mask vs. mask match

Penta changed the landscape of WWE RAW when he appeared and began competing as a singles competitor. The Luchador has major goals in mind, and he recently opened up about his dream mask vs. mask match against Rey Fenix.

Earlier this year, Penta appeared on Monday Night RAW when he signed with WWE. Right from his first televised match in the Stamford-based promotion, the international star impressed millions of fans. Lately, he entered the title scene and also had a match against Bron Breakker.

In an interview on WWE Deutschland, the host asked if Penta's interested in doing a mask vs. mask match. The international star stated his dream mask vs. mask match would be against his brother, Rey Fenix. He stated it's possible to do the match, but doesn't know if it would ever happen:

"My dream match about mask vs. mask is with Rey Fenix. This is my dream match: Penta vs. Rey Fenix, mask vs. mask. I don't know when. Maybe it only happens in my mind... It's possible, I don't know," Penta said. (From 20:35 to 21:10)

Penta's brother, Rey Fenix, is set to debut on WWE SmackDown

A few years ago, Penta and Rey Fenix, aka The Lucha Brothers, were among the first stars to have signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling. The duo spent five years in the Jacksonville-based promotion and stacked gold in the tag team division.

However, the run ended on a sour note, and everyone waited for what was next for The Lucha Brothers. Earlier this year, Penta signed a deal with the Stamford-based promotion and joined Monday Night RAW.

Many expected him to be in the tag team division or join it when Rey Fenix appeared. Surprisingly, he's had one of the strongest bookings as a singles competitor on the red brand.

After weeks of vignettes on Friday Night SmackDown, it was announced that Rey Fenix signed with the Stamford-based promotion and joined the blue brand. He's set to appear and potentially have a match in the upcoming episode.

