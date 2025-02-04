Penta opens up on the reality of his WWE RAW debut

A few weeks ago, Penta made his emphatic debut on WWE RAW. It was a huge moment, and recently, he opened up about the reality of his debut, and how he felt leading up to it.

Penta debuted on the June 13 episode of RAW. His first opponent in the company was against Chad Gable in what turned out to be a highly acclaimed affair. The star went on to defeat Pete Dunne and have a great showing at the recently concluded Royal Rumble.

Speaking to TVInsider, the luchador recalled the emotions he felt and even complimented his opponent on the night, Chad Gable. Penta recalled how he had mixed emotions and feelings while in the locker room, especially as his family was in attendance, sitting ringside. He also revealed that he knew his daughter was crying while he was getting prepared.

Trending

However, once his music hit, he forgot about everything and headed into the ring to face Gable, whom he praised as one of the best wrestlers in the world. It was the perfect debut, in his opinion, and he described the match as a "turning point" in his career.

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

"I had mixed emotions and feelings because my family was there. My little girl was crying when I was in the locker room. So when my music hit, I forgot about everything when I went to the ring. Chad Gable is one of the best wrestlers in the world. I think it was the best opening for me. After the match, it was definitely a turning point in my career." [H/T TVInsider]

Expand Tweet

Since his debut, Penta has been nothing short of exceptional. Should he continue with this fine form, he will surely have a long and prosperous career as a WWE Superstar.

Penta was the 'Iron Man' of the Men's Royal Rumble match

Things have gone exactly as planned for Penta since he made the move to WWE from AEW. As mentioned earlier, he has been an incredible acquisition for the Stamford-based promotion, and that was evident over the weekend at the Royal Rumble. After all, he was the Iron Man of the match.

The 39-year-old kicked off the match with perhaps the greatest luchador of all time, Rey Mysterio. It was an epic performance for him, one that lasted a total of 42 minutes and five seconds. Unfortunately, his run in the Rumble match came to an end at the hands of Finn Balor.

Expand Tweet

Nevertheless, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion has a lot to be proud of. Hopefully, he can carry this momentum going forward, and potentially, into WrestleMania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback