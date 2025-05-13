Penta scores another victory over former WWE champion on RAW

By Israel Lutete
Modified May 13, 2025 01:49 GMT
Penta competed on RAW (Image via WWE.com)
Penta competed on RAW (Image via WWE.com)

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Penta shared the ring with Chad Gable, the first person he wrestled when he arrived on the red brand. During the show, the commentary announced that El Grande Americano was away in Mexico.

Ad

During the match, the American Made leader planted Penta on the mat with a back suplex, which got a two-count. The WWE veteran tried to remove his opponent's mask, but he got pushed off the turnbuckles. Penta hit Chad Gable with a hurricanrana and went for a dive to the floor, but got caught with a headbutt.

Chad Gable went for another headbutt in the ring but ate a superkick. The Mexican star delivered a kick to the midsection in the corner, and Gable did a delayed German suplex, which got a two-count. Later, the multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion went for a diving headbutt but got caught with a Codebreaker. Penta hit a few chops in the corner.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Gable hit the former AEW star with a moonsault, and he ran into a superkick, which almost led to him getting pinned. Penta tried to hit the Sacrifice but got locked in the ankle lock. Ultimately, he nailed Chad with a Panama Sunrise and won the match via pinfall.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Israel Lutete
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications