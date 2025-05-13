Penta scores another victory over former WWE champion on RAW

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Penta shared the ring with Chad Gable, the first person he wrestled when he arrived on the red brand. During the show, the commentary announced that El Grande Americano was away in Mexico.

During the match, the American Made leader planted Penta on the mat with a back suplex, which got a two-count. The WWE veteran tried to remove his opponent's mask, but he got pushed off the turnbuckles. Penta hit Chad Gable with a hurricanrana and went for a dive to the floor, but got caught with a headbutt.

Chad Gable went for another headbutt in the ring but ate a superkick. The Mexican star delivered a kick to the midsection in the corner, and Gable did a delayed German suplex, which got a two-count. Later, the multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion went for a diving headbutt but got caught with a Codebreaker. Penta hit a few chops in the corner.

Gable hit the former AEW star with a moonsault, and he ran into a superkick, which almost led to him getting pinned. Penta tried to hit the Sacrifice but got locked in the ankle lock. Ultimately, he nailed Chad with a Panama Sunrise and won the match via pinfall.

