Penta talks about the Mexican Destroyer

Penta has been making headlines ever since his WWE debut on RAW's second episode on Netflix. The Luchador has had great matches against Chad Gable and Ludwig Kaiser on weekly episodes of RAW. He also entered the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match, where he had an iconic face-off with the Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

Penta's matches on RAW have all been great till now. One of the best moments in a Penta match that fans always look forward to is the Mexican Destroyer, Penta's finishing move. While talking to Chris Van Vliet on the INSIGHT podcast, Penta talked about his finisher. He also mentioned how it's different from the other wrestlers who use a Canadian Destroyer.

"The passion brother, the passion in the ring. Now it's the Mexican destroyer. I think the difference between me and other wrestlers who do the same move is the passion I do that with. It's not only the regular Canadian destroyer, it's like the energy when I do that. The energy when it crosses my mind, the Mexican Destroyer okay. I wait for the best moment in the match to do that," said Penta. [From 30:15 - 31:10]

Penta's future in WWE is looking very bright. Meanwhile, fans all around the globe are hoping to see him go one-on-one with Rey Mysterio at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Penta comments on his Mask

Penta, like many other Luchadors in the world of professional wrestling, always wears a mask while wrestling. However, his mask is very different from the ones other luchadors like Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and Kalisto have been seen wearing. In a conversation with Chris Van Vliet, Penta commented on his mask being different from the others.

"The Penta mask is very special for me because you know, here Dragon Lee, Rey Mysterio, these guys use mask but the Penta mask is different. Because not only is it the Penta mask, it's one part of myself. This is the thing." [From 29:50 - 30:29]

Penta continues to deliver great matches weekly on RAW. Since the road to WrestleMania has already begun, it will be interesting to see the role Penta plays at The Show of Shows.

