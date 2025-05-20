Penta teams up with former WWE Champion on RAW; masked wrestler costs him the match

Penta teamed up with former WWE Champion AJ Styles to take on Finn Balor and JD McDonagh on the latest episode of RAW. There was an interference during the match that led to the heels getting the victory.

The Phenomenal One and JD kicked things off on WWE RAW this week. Styles sent the latter crashing into the mat with a back body drop and followed up with a dropkick. He then tagged Penta, who hit McDonagh with a kick to the midsection and nailed him with a backbreaker. He did the same thing to Finn Balor.

Penta and AJ Styles dumped The Judgment Day members to the floor and took them out with a splash to the outside. Finn stomped on Penta and tried to rip off his mask. JD tried to splash Penta off the middle rope, but the latter turned it around. Finn Balor hit Penta with a suplex and got a two-count. Penta hit a slingblade and tagged AJ.

Styles did a combo of strikes and hit a Phenomenal Clothesline in the corner. The former WWE Champion then locked Finn Balor in the Calf Crusher, while JD attempted to break it up with a splash, only to land on his own partner. Penta nailed JD McDonagh with a Mexican Destroyer on the floor. El Grande Americano headbutted Penta, and Balor nailed the latter with the Coup de Grace, securing the victory for The Judgment Day.

