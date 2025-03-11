  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Penta to wrestle in major stipulation match against 34-year-old WWE star on RAW next week

Penta to wrestle in major stipulation match against 34-year-old WWE star on RAW next week

By Rohit Nath
Modified Mar 11, 2025 01:06 GMT
A huge match is set for next week (Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
A huge match is set for next week (Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)

Penta is scheduled for a huge stipulation match next week on RAW, facing off against a 34-year-old star—a name that has been a thorn in his side for the past few weeks.

Ad

The legendary luchador has quickly gained popularity in WWE, which isn’t surprising considering his reputation as one of the best wrestlers in the world prior to debuting in 2025. He has been on a hot streak, but the 34-year-old Ludwig Kaiser somewhat put that to an end in a Triple Threat match, as the German star defeated both Penta and Pete Dunne.

After being called out by Ludwig Kaiser, Penta responded with some not-so-kind words and challenged him to a No Holds Barred match on RAW next week.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

The stipulation isn't official yet, but it wouldn't have been promoted this way if WWE didn't intend to follow through.

This is going to be a huge match, and the Mexican star will be the favorite to take Kaiser out and pick up the victory. Either way, the German veteran has been a big hurdle for him to overcome.

It will be a huge match and an exciting one at that.

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी