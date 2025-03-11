Penta to wrestle in major stipulation match against 34-year-old WWE star on RAW next week

Penta is scheduled for a huge stipulation match next week on RAW, facing off against a 34-year-old star—a name that has been a thorn in his side for the past few weeks.

The legendary luchador has quickly gained popularity in WWE, which isn’t surprising considering his reputation as one of the best wrestlers in the world prior to debuting in 2025. He has been on a hot streak, but the 34-year-old Ludwig Kaiser somewhat put that to an end in a Triple Threat match, as the German star defeated both Penta and Pete Dunne.

After being called out by Ludwig Kaiser, Penta responded with some not-so-kind words and challenged him to a No Holds Barred match on RAW next week.

The stipulation isn't official yet, but it wouldn't have been promoted this way if WWE didn't intend to follow through.

This is going to be a huge match, and the Mexican star will be the favorite to take Kaiser out and pick up the victory. Either way, the German veteran has been a big hurdle for him to overcome.

It will be a huge match and an exciting one at that.

