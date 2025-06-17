"People are absolutely sick!!" - Liv Morgan's unfortunate injury on RAW gets an aggressive reaction out of current WWE star

Liv Morgan suffered an injury on this week's WWE RAW during her match with Kairi Sane. B-Fab reacted to Morgan's injury by calling out the people who have mocked her on social media.

The 31-year-old star dislocated her shoulder minutes after her match began on RAW. She was checked by the doctors at ringside before being taken backstage. Later, commentator Michael Cole confirmed the injury.

On X, B-Fab reacted to Rhea Ripley taking a stand for her former tag team partner by calling out the people who have been celebrating Morgan's injury. The 34-year-old also sent her best wishes to the reigning Women's Tag Team Champion.

"Right people are absolutely sick!! It’s not funny or cool! Loser behavior @YaOnlyLivvOnce love you girl!" B-Fab wrote.

Check out Fab's message for Morgan on X:

Tommy Dreamer thinks WWE could still use Liv Morgan on TV with her current injury

Tommy Dreamer believes Liv Morgan doesn't need to miss time as an on-screen character, considering that The Judgment Day is often booked in backstage segments.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, he suggested that WWE could play Morgan's injury into the storyline. The veteran said:

"She does not need to miss time as an on-air character because of all the stuff that The Judgment Day does behind the scenes. You can play this into your storyline. You can use this injury to get her sympathy as well as timeline-wise, now you have to address the [WWE] women's tag team championship. They planted seeds earlier with her and Raquel, and I think they're going to be splitting that crew up."

There has been tension and issues within The Judgment Day, especially with the involvement of Roxanne Perez. The former NXT Women's Champion was introduced to the group by Finn Balor when Morgan was absent from TV for a few days.

