WWE might not make Liv Morgan vacate her title, says veteran, under one major condition

Liv Morgan ruled the women's tag team division on WWE RAW alongside Raquel Rodriguez before she got injured. The future of the titles is up in the air, but Tommy Dreamer thinks there's a way the management might let her keep the title.

On the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, Liv Morgan reportedly dislocated her shoulder moments into her match with Kairi Sane. The injury doesn't seem to be a work, as WWE tried to wipe the entire incident from their social media platforms.

Speaking on Busted Open, Tommy Dreamer assessed the ongoing situation and stated there's a possibility that Liv Morgan could remain an on-screen character and continue her work in the Stamford-based promotion alongside The Judgment Day.

"She does not need to miss time as an on-air character because of all the stuff that The Judgment Day does behind the scenes. You can play this into your storyline. You can use this injury to get her sympathy as well as timeline-wise, now you have to address the [WWE] women's tag team championship. They planted seeds earlier with her and Raquel, and I think they're going to be splitting that crew up," Dreamer said. (From 16:31 to 16:58)

Tommy Dreamer also stated that if Liv Morgan is in a condition to travel every week with the dislocated shoulder, there's a possibility that the management might still keep the titles on her and Rodriguez.

"If you want, she can still as long as she can travel. Traveling with a dislocated shoulder is hard. She either has to get a private plane or a bus, Dreamer said (From 17:14 to 17:38)

Ex-WWE writer reacts to Liv Morgan's recent injury on RAW

In 2023, Liv Morgan went on hiatus twice, as both times she suffered a shoulder injury. On the most recent edition of WWE RAW, the 31-year-old star suffered another shoulder injury when she awkwardly fell following a single-leg takedown from Kairi Sane.

Fans initially assumed it was a work until WWE tried to erase the entire incident from social media. Speaking on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that many women in the division have either suffered an injury or made a return to the product from one.

"She gets hurt a lot. That’s what people forget, man. These girls are not big. They’re not big, and you just see so many injuries. Asuka just came back, Kairi Sane came back, and now, is Liv going to be on the shelf? Somebody is always injured," Russo said.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for the titles in the company.

