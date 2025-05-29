People backstage in WWE are unhappy about 47-year-old personality's recent RAW appearance (Exclusive)

It seems like there are quite a few people within WWE who are unhappy about a recent RAW appearance from a 47-year-old personality. A new report has emerged with details.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC reported that many backstage personnel, ranging from superstars to staff in Stamford, Connecticut, were unhappy about comedian Tom Segura's recent appearance on RAW. Segura appeared alongside fellow comedian Bert Kreischer, who was seen getting along with The War Raiders.

However, Segura's past unfavorable comments about wrestling happen to be the reason why so many people in WWE were unhappy about his appearance. It should be noted that the collaboration happened due to his relationship with Netflix.

WWE is set to tape both RAW and SmackDown in one night in a rare move

WWE fans in Pittsburgh are set to get a double-treat on June 30th as RAW and SmackDown are set to happen on the same night.

SmackDown will be live in Riyadh on June 27th, and the following night, Night of Champions will return. Two nights after Night of Champions, on June 30th, an episode of RAW is scheduled from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

While SmackDown would normally have been live on July 4th, it's set to be taped after the June 30th episode so that those within WWE can have a holiday on Independence Day. One has to wonder how it's going to impact the crowd reactions for SmackDown, as fans will have already had two-and-a-half hours of RAW prior to that.

WWE may have an episode of SmackDown filled with pre-taped segments and promos to pass the three hours by. The actual content of the SmackDown taping may only take place for one and a half or two hours, as advertisements and other segments can fill in the gaps. This would mean that fans will be witnessing a minimum of four to four-and-a-half hours of wrestling.

While that's certainly exhausting, it's not the longest time that fans have had to sit for a single wrestling show. AEW's recent Double or Nothing show had a runtime of 4.5 hours, while some WrestleManias in the mid-2010s went on for even longer.

Including the pre-show, WrestleMania 35 in 2019 had a whopping 7.5-hour runtime.

